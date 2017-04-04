WVU president pushing for calls to la...

WVU president pushing for calls to lawmakers to stop higher education cuts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va . - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee is calling for pleas to the legislature to save higher education funding in the ongoing state budget process.

