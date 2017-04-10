WVU Medicine Camden Clark Foundation ...

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Foundation raises $30,000 for cardiac care

Monday Apr 10

Some of those attending Saturday's WVU Medicine Camden Clark Foundation gala at the Parkersburg Country Club are, from left, Stacey Bowers and Lance Muscara, from the Mills Group, architects and designers; David McClure, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center chief executive officer; Dr. Vinay Badhwar, executive chairman at WVU Heart and Vascular Institute in Morgantown; Vic Greco, from Mills Group; Dr. David Gnegy and Dr. Bryan Bush. Enjoying Saturday's gala at the Parkersburg Country Club are, from left, Dr. Robert Herceg, Melissa Herceg, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Foundation Board Chairman Jon Leavitt, Director of Cancer Services Reinnie Leavitt, Rama Chelladurai, Jayasree Kyathari, Dr. Sivamurthy Kyathari and Dr. Bairava Kuppuswamy.

