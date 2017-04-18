WVU Expert: Coal Miners' Healthcare Plans Hang in the Balance Unless Congress Acts
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - More than 20,000 coal miners and their families are set to lose their healthcare benefits at the end of the month unless Congress acts to provide additional funding for their care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexia fuller
|4 hr
|Larry
|2
|#21 Mountaineers beat down the Blundering Turds
|4 hr
|Joan
|8
|Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf in prison
|22 hr
|Richard Dixon
|2
|What about the Eric and Kevin morning show (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Mr Topics
|4
|Dr Felix (May '15)
|23 hr
|Larry
|8
|New to area
|Wed
|Let me in
|7
|Lacy from backpage
|Tue
|Coach Huggins
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC