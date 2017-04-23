Woman recovering, Morgantown police search for downtown shooter

A woman had to be hospitalized after police determined she was struck by a bullet fragment while downtown on Chestnut Street. According to 1st Sergeant P.J. Scott, officers from the Morgantown Police Department responded to a shots fire called Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 2:35 a.m. When they arrived to the area of Chestnut and Wall Streets, they found patrons leaving Lux Nightclub begin fighting outside the bar.

