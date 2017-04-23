Woman recovering, Morgantown police s...

Woman recovering, Morgantown police search for downtown shooter

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A woman had to be hospitalized after police determined she was struck by a bullet fragment while downtown on Chestnut Street. According to 1st Sergeant P.J. Scott, officers from the Morgantown Police Department responded to a shots fire called Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 2:35 a.m. When they arrived to the area of Chestnut and Wall Streets, they found patrons leaving Lux Nightclub begin fighting outside the bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice) 6 min Mee 6
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 34 min Amanda 4,083
3 creepy figures walking along road in Alum Bri... 46 min Cici 66
#21 Mountaineers beat down the Blundering Turds 4 hr terdboy 10
Eric Spelsberg's resume 7 hr Van 1
Jasmine 18 hr whatsittoyou 9
Rebecca Hammon (Jan '16) 19 hr Concerned mother 7
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC