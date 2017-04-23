Woman recovering, Morgantown police search for downtown shooter
A woman had to be hospitalized after police determined she was struck by a bullet fragment while downtown on Chestnut Street. According to 1st Sergeant P.J. Scott, officers from the Morgantown Police Department responded to a shots fire called Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 2:35 a.m. When they arrived to the area of Chestnut and Wall Streets, they found patrons leaving Lux Nightclub begin fighting outside the bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice)
|6 min
|Mee
|6
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|34 min
|Amanda
|4,083
|3 creepy figures walking along road in Alum Bri...
|46 min
|Cici
|66
|#21 Mountaineers beat down the Blundering Turds
|4 hr
|terdboy
|10
|Eric Spelsberg's resume
|7 hr
|Van
|1
|Jasmine
|18 hr
|whatsittoyou
|9
|Rebecca Hammon (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Concerned mother
|7
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC