Woman Injured During Wheeling Island Burglary

Wednesday Apr 26

Police are still working to find out who entered a Wheeling Island home early Wednesday and fired shots, injuring a woman. Police were called at about 4:40 a.m. to 106 N. Huron St. for a burglary in progress, and a person with a gun who was making threats inside the home.

