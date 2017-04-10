West Virginia lawmakers back more add...

West Virginia lawmakers back more addiction treatment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With more than 30,000 West Virginians already in drug treatment, lawmakers struggling with the state's addiction crisis have voted to spend $24 million from recent court settlements with opioid distributors to increase inpatient beds.

