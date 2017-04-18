West Virginia baseball ranked for the...

West Virginia baseball ranked for the first time in program history

For the first time in program history, the WVU baseball team is ranked. Both the Baseball America and D1Baseball.com polls have the Mountaineers ranked 21st.

