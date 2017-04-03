Warren attorney faces misconduct hearing

A three-member hearing panel of the Ohio Supreme Court's Board of Professional Conduct will hear a misconduct complaint against a Warren attorney April 28. The local bar investigated a complaint made by a Morgantown, W.Va., woman who claimed Large failed to appear twice last year in Warren Municipal Court to represent her in a civil action. The first time in March 2016, the woman said she drove from West Virginia to Warren only to learn from the court that Large the day before had rescheduled the hearing.

