U.S. House committee holds hearing on RECLAIM Act

1 hr ago

A U.S. House committee heard Wednesday how the RECLAIM Act would redevelop abandoned mine sites and diversify coalfields in West Virginia. The House Natural Resources Committee's Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held a hearing Wednesday in Washington, D.C. RECLAIM stands for Revitalizing the Economy of Coal Communities by Leveraging Local Activities and Investing More.

