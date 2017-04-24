Third suspect in Parkersburg shooting apprehended
Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said he contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Department with information as to Smith's location. Smith will face the same charge as Alexis Jean Allberry, who was charged with accessory after the fact to malicious wounding, Martin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayna Jefferies anyone know this b****???
|1 hr
|Country boy
|2
|To the one about to get a divorce
|2 hr
|LMFAO
|3
|Billy hughes? (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|CountrySweets
|11
|Heard Taco Bell bought old 7-11 in town
|4 hr
|Guy
|8
|herd is back & ready for 2017
|11 hr
|Scroggy Salmons
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|RSM
|4,088
|Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice)
|Sun
|Mee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC