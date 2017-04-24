State of West Virginia v. Quinton Pet...

State of West Virginia v. Quinton Peterson

Connor D. Robertson, Esq., Weston Law Office, Todd Meadows, Esq., Meadows Law Office, Huntington, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, Elbert Lin, Esq., Solicitor General, Julie A. Warren, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Valena Beety, Esq., Melissa Giggenbach, Esq., Eric Haught, Rule 10 Student Attorney, Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for Amici Curiae, The West Virginia Innocence Project Petitioner Quinton Peterson appeals the circuit court's November 20, 2015, amended order denying his motion for a new trial.

