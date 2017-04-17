Police investigate separate deadly crashes involving motorcycles
Charles Robert Pinkerton, 37, of Morgantown, died in a crash Monday in Fayette County, Pa., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Pinkerton was riding his motorcycle along Morgantown Road when he lost control and was launched from the bike hitting a passenger vehicle.
