Patrons tackle & pepper spray potential Morgantown robber
A bystander foiled an attempted robbery at a Morgantown pub, disabling an armed suspect and restraining him until police arrived. According to police, Bendana entered KD's Pub & Grub on Brockway Avenue early Monday morning, with a mask over his face and a gun in his hand.
