Oil, gas to be discussed in Morgantown area

The West Virginia Manufacturers Association will host the Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference May 2-3 at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown. This year, the MMDC also will feature a Natural Gas Expo, sponsored by the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association.

