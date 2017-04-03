Military Strikes in Syria Raise Questions About U.S. Role in Middle East Conflicts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A foreign policy expert at West Virginia University believes the attacks against Syria raise more questions than answers about the United States' larger global strategy.
