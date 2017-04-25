In bid to revamp health care, Trump could hurt one of U.S.'s biggest job creators
In many ways, the health care industry has been a great friend to the U.S. economy. Its plentiful jobs helped lift the country out of the Great Recession and, partly due to the Affordable Care Act, it now employs one in nine Americans - up from one in 12 in 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adrienne zeni
|1 hr
|Franko
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|DiamondsWild
|4,091
|Eric Spelsberg's resume
|2 hr
|robert
|13
|Beings in Pricetown area
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Chant Floyd
|5 hr
|been there
|6
|herd is back & ready for 2017
|17 hr
|Baron Von Riktor
|6
|Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice)
|Apr 23
|Mee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC