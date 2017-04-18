How to Watch/Listen the West Virginia Mountaineers' Annual Gold-Blue Spring Game
TV: The game will be broadcast live on the following local channels: WOWK WBOY WVNS WTRF Radio: Click HERE for a complete list of radio affiliates in West Virginia. If you live outside of the state, or don't live close enough to a radio affiliate, you can listen to the Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG on TuneIn Radio.
