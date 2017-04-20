Health care in America: An employment bonanza and a runaway-cost crisis - Sun, 30 Apr 2017 PST
In many ways, the health care industry has been a great friend to the U.S. economy. Its plentiful jobs helped lift the country out of the Great Recession and, partly due to the Affordable Care Act, it now employs 1 in 9 Americans - up from 1 in 12 in 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerichtsgebäude Angestellter
|29 min
|Frank Castle
|28
|What is the number zero?
|1 hr
|Coach dana
|10
|doig & mark kniceley
|2 hr
|court house employee
|5
|Joyce mayo works at steer steakhouse now
|3 hr
|Bad bitch
|4
|Travis Yost
|4 hr
|LaWhoSaHer
|3
|wvaq
|17 hr
|E Neffs E Neff
|3
|Adrienne zeni
|Fri
|Bruce Jenner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC