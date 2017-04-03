County discusses shelved car show

County discusses shelved car show

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The Randolph County Commission approved a funding request for this year's July 4 fireworks display and also discussed the annual Mountain States Street Machine car show that will not take place this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know Rachel Farley or Michael Farley? 1 hr tee 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Sun Teach 4,052
Slumlords trying to influence city council elec... Sun WVU55 1
smith rentals (Jun '13) Sun Diane Sanders 90
Downtown Accident Sat jules 1
Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice) Sat Sxp 3
Kayla backpage Fri anonymous 7
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC