Commissioners Discuss County Surveying Options

The Tyler County Commissioners met Wednesday April 12 where they discussed several surveying suggestions by newly elected County Surveyor Roy Haught. Haught explained to commissioners that several of the county deeds are outdated and that several of the land markers have since disappeared.

