Camden Clark Medical Center discusses Heart and Vascular Institute

Plans for the new Heart and Vascular Institute at Camden Clark Medical Center were unveiled during Saturday's Over the Rainbow Charity Gala at the Parkersburg Country Club. Dave McClure, CEO and president of Camden Clark, said the new institute is part of the hospital's growing program to promote vascular and heart health in the Mid-Ohio Valley and WVU Medicine's commitment to do the same in West Virginia.

