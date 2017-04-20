Armed robbery suspects arrested in Mo...

Armed robbery suspects arrested in Morgantown

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A victim told police he was walking along University Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday when two men in a Toyota Corolla stopped beside him, asked him some questions, showed a gun and demanded an item. The victim complied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grogg 16 min Eatyoualive 6
Mikey Pumphrey 26 min haha lol 7
Beings in Pricetown area 8 hr Mark 8
Did Virgil mayo loose the kids after tiffany pa... 9 hr Curious 1
wvaq 15 hr Haha 2
Adrienne zeni Wed Franko 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed DiamondsWild 4,091
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,461 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC