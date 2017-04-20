Armed robbery suspects arrested in Morgantown
A victim told police he was walking along University Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday when two men in a Toyota Corolla stopped beside him, asked him some questions, showed a gun and demanded an item. The victim complied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grogg
|16 min
|Eatyoualive
|6
|Mikey Pumphrey
|26 min
|haha lol
|7
|Beings in Pricetown area
|8 hr
|Mark
|8
|Did Virgil mayo loose the kids after tiffany pa...
|9 hr
|Curious
|1
|wvaq
|15 hr
|Haha
|2
|Adrienne zeni
|Wed
|Franko
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|DiamondsWild
|4,091
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC