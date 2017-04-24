All seats contested in Morgantown cou...

All seats contested in Morgantown council election

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Early voting totals leading up to Tuesday's municipal election in Morgantown nearly equaled the total voter turnout for the 2015 city election. According to Morgantown City Clerk Linda Tucker, 1,188 voters took advantage of the early voting period that concluded on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carrie Conrad (Apr '14) 32 min Her niece 9
Eagles Club /Moose 37 min morelikethevultur... 2
Heard the Government may start drafting 1 hr Larry 30
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr RSM 4,088
herd is back & ready for 2017 3 hr Larry 3
Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice) 21 hr Mee 6
#21 Mountaineers beat down the Blundering Turds Sun terdboy 10
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC