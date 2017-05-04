4-star Running Back Commits to West V...

4-star Running Back Commits to West Virginia

Sunday Apr 30

Leddie Brown, an athletic running back out of Smyrna, Delaware just committed to the Mountaineers. Dana Holgorsen is showing he knows how to cpaitalize on a 10-win season and contract extension with this monster commitment.

