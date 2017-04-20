2017 NFL Draft Profile: West Virginia...

2017 NFL Draft Profile: West Virginia Wide Receiver Shelton Gibson

Shelton Gibson surprised the West Virginia Mountaineer fanbase, as well as the coaching staff, in January when he announced he wouldn't be returning for his senior season in Morgantown. Despite not getting a first or second round grade from the NFL, Gibson had made up his mind that he wanted to follow his dream of playing at the next level.

