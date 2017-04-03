WVU-Virginia Tech Moved to Sept. 3rd

Friday Mar 31 Read more: WOAY

The season opener between West Virginia & Virginia Tech has been moved to Sunday, September 3rd. It will kick off from FedEx Field in Washington, DC at 7:30 PM and air nationally on ABC.

