Wood County woman indicted for bank robberies

Christine Joy Martin, 31, Davisville, who is in the North Central Regional Jail, was indicted in U.S. District Court for the Dec. 20 robbery at United Bank in Morgantown where $974 was taken and for the Nov. 4 robbery at Huntington Bank in Morgantown where $2,000 was taken, according to the indictment. Martin was arrested the evening of Dec. 30 in Wood County at the Parkersburg Economy Inn on Seventh Street.

