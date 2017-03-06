West Virginia University School of Me...

West Virginia University School of Medicine Researchers Find That...

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Newswise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Healthy lifestyle adherence among retired, late middle-aged adults may be more challenging than originally thought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New 2 hr emccowanjr 6
Wvu no shot at 3rd round of NCAA IF that far. 6 hr Larry 2
Wvu boogerbears 6 hr Larry 3
Lady Eers win Big12 Championship 15 hr Larry 13
Collasantes Burnt Pizza Now Standard (Mar '15) 19 hr Fan 26
ashworth landing apartments SLUMS (Aug '15) 19 hr emccowanjr 19
Chuggins and company ou of top 10 20 hr Larry 4
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC