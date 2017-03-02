Victim's father reacts to sentence of...

Victim's father reacts to sentence of Morgantown drunk driver:...

There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Thursday Mar 2, titled Victim's father reacts to sentence of Morgantown drunk driver:.... In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

A Charleston father says he sees "nothing" when he looks at the man who ran his daughter over with his truck during a drunk driving wreck in Morgantown. "I try not to see him," Brent Sears said of Alexander Hambrick, 20, of Winfield.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Wvphoto

Since: Dec 13

145

Hockessin, DE

#1 Thursday Mar 2
Brent is a great guy. Always on my mind. Prison time should be in order. He was an adult. Not a juvenile
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lamp Shade

Chesapeake, OH

#2 Thursday Mar 2
Wvphoto wrote:
Brent is a great guy. Always on my mind. Prison time should be in order. He was an adult. Not a juvenile
Idiot deserves to be beaten and locked away for a long time. To many dumb male redneck adolescent drivers speeding in their jacked up bubba trucks thinking they can do whatever the F they want on the roads. They cause so many wrecks with their cocky shit for brains attitudes but they always end up learning their lesson the hard way. Unfortunately other people always have to suffer because of them, not that they care. Add alchohol and you've got a person behind the wheel of a deadly weapon. That guy is a murderer cut and dry.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ashworth landing apartments SLUMS (Aug '15) Sat Jennifer 18
Eers beat every D1P5 team in Texas this season Sat Joe d 17
milo Sat Joe d 4
LGBTQ folk in Morgantown and WVU? Sat Boze 10
Dr Felix (May '15) Fri Redirect 6
Baylor Bears Mar 3 Herd 91 11
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mar 2 Eeking 4,000
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC