Two crowned in Miss Elkins Area Scholarship Pageant
The Miss Elkins Area Scholarship Program crowned two new representatives to send to the annual Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Pageant in Morgantown on June 22 to 25. Miss Elkins Area's Outstanding Teen 2017 is Katelin Bochhetti, a student at Jefferson High School.
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens Gone!
|13 hr
|Sirius Maximus
|3
|WVAQ/Kevin Connoley show cancelled? (Aug '16)
|Thu
|landlord_2
|74
|Hillary for PRISON 2017 -- Join the MOVEMENT
|Thu
|Deplorable Randy
|1
|convention
|Thu
|marty
|1
|The Herd wins first round game. Advances to...
|Thu
|Larry
|5
|New
|Wed
|Larry
|7
|LGBTQ folk in Morgantown and WVU?
|Wed
|Larry
|13
