Surgeon Invents Revolutionary Valve Repair Device
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Patients with aortic valve disease now have a vastly improved way to repair their existing valve, thanks to a newly FDA-approved invention by WVU Heart and Vascular Institute surgeon J. Scott Rankin, M.D. The HAART 300 Aortic Annuloplasty Device, manufactured by BioStable Science & Engineering, Inc., is the first commercially available internal annuloplasty device designed for aortic valve repair.
