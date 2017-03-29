Panthers NFL Draft Scout: Jordan Evan...

Panthers NFL Draft Scout: Jordan Evans, LB

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: CatCrave

Nov 19, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jordan Evans reacts after breaking up a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports The Carolina Panthers are likely to target a variety of positions in the NFL Draft, possibly including linebacker, Jordan Evans ... As the Carolina Panthers prepare for the fast approaching NFL Draft different prospects will be analyzed in an effort to pinpoint who the team should select when on the clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CatCrave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Fuckwitmenc 4,019
Tiny gonzaga college 4,342 students brutally be... 4 hr bobs liver 4
Hope For Humanity - SCAM ??? (Mar '13) 21 hr apd 26
Chuggins only has TWO final four appearances in... Tue beth 6
Transsexuals Mon Bub69x 1
FYI: Herd 91 has already won his bracket.... Mon Herd 91 1
Cheating wives Mar 25 Head ball coach 2
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC