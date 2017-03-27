Next-Generation LLDPE Packaging Based on WESTON 705 Antioxidant Hits Consumer Shelves

With the arrival of these new commercial packaging applications, the entire value chain is validating the performance improvements associated with Addivant's new generation of liquid antioxidant. "Due to its high phosphorous content, WESTONA 705 reduces the use of antioxidants by up to 20%, allowing for more flexibility in formulations and recycling" said Dr. Jonathan Hill, Chief Technology Officer for Addivant.

