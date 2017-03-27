Next-Generation LLDPE Packaging Based on WESTON 705 Antioxidant Hits Consumer Shelves
With the arrival of these new commercial packaging applications, the entire value chain is validating the performance improvements associated with Addivant's new generation of liquid antioxidant. "Due to its high phosphorous content, WESTONA 705 reduces the use of antioxidants by up to 20%, allowing for more flexibility in formulations and recycling" said Dr. Jonathan Hill, Chief Technology Officer for Addivant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Fuckwitmenc
|4,019
|Tiny gonzaga college 4,342 students brutally be...
|7 hr
|bobs liver
|4
|Hope For Humanity - SCAM ??? (Mar '13)
|Tue
|apd
|26
|Chuggins only has TWO final four appearances in...
|Tue
|beth
|6
|Transsexuals
|Mon
|Bub69x
|1
|FYI: Herd 91 has already won his bracket....
|Mon
|Herd 91
|1
|Cheating wives
|Mar 25
|Head ball coach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC