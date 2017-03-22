Morgantown-based firm goes to bat for...

Morgantown-based firm goes to bat for solar energy on abandoned coal lands in new report

A recent report from Downstream Strategies suggests the state of West Virginia could benefit from investments in solar energy on thousands of acres of degraded land. "We have all of this land available that has been grated out," Downstream Strategies Project Scientist Joey James said on Monday's "The Gary Bowden Show" on the AJR News Network.

