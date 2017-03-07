Indictment handed down following bank robberies in Fairmont, Morgantown

A Wood County woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing two banks in northcentral West Virginia last year. Christine Joy Martin, 31, of Davisville, has been charged with "unarmed bank robbery" in connection with the Nov. 4, 2016, robbery at the Huntington Bank in Fairmont and the Dec. 20, 2016, holdup at a United Bank branch in Morgantown.

