Indictment handed down following bank...

Indictment handed down following bank robberies in Fairmont, Morgantown

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: West Virginia Metro

A Wood County woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing two banks in northcentral West Virginia last year. Christine Joy Martin, 31, of Davisville, has been charged with "unarmed bank robbery" in connection with the Nov. 4, 2016, robbery at the Huntington Bank in Fairmont and the Dec. 20, 2016, holdup at a United Bank branch in Morgantown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Herd wins first round game. Advances to... 8 hr charlie dont surf 6
New 15 hr Larry 9
Anyone know who won the Big 12 Championship Game? 16 hr Larry 5
Walgreens Gone! 23 hr Boucher 4
WVAQ/Kevin Connoley show cancelled? (Aug '16) Mar 9 landlord_2 74
Hillary for PRISON 2017 -- Join the MOVEMENT Mar 9 Deplorable Randy 1
convention Mar 9 marty 1
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,510,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC