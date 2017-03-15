Higher education day message: No cuts

Higher education day message: No cuts

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Higher education is in line for cuts under the budget framework presented this week by the Republican majority in the state Legislature, but college presidents in West Virginia are asking lawmakers to think again. "The single biggest return on investment that is made in the state is made in higher education," said West Virginia University President Gordon Gee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wvu to fall hard in second round at ncaa 10 hr Larry 3
Marshall will WIN the NIT 17 hr Supporter 2
bucknell Tue Huggs Racist Girl 5
convention Mon Graftonite 3
The Herd wins first round game. Advances to... Sun charlie dont surf 6
New Mar 12 Larry 9
Anyone know who won the Big 12 Championship Game? Mar 12 Larry 5
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC