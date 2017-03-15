Higher education day message: No cuts
Higher education is in line for cuts under the budget framework presented this week by the Republican majority in the state Legislature, but college presidents in West Virginia are asking lawmakers to think again. "The single biggest return on investment that is made in the state is made in higher education," said West Virginia University President Gordon Gee.
