Daughter of Don Knotts bringing his stories to West Virginia
The daughter of Don Knotts, the late legendary television character actor and Morgantown native, says her connections to West Virginia are directly tied to her famous father. "It's pretty nice to come there and feel close to my Dad's spirit when I visit," said Karen Knotts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|convention
|4 hr
|marty
|4
|Wvu to fall hard in second round at ncaa
|4 hr
|marty
|4
|bucknell
|4 hr
|marty
|14
|Martin trash (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Raymond
|9
|Marshall will WIN the NIT
|Thu
|Herd 91
|3
|Justin Yancey
|Mar 15
|Just_chillin33
|5
|The Herd wins first round game. Advances to...
|Mar 12
|charlie dont surf
|6
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC