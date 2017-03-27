Coal Job Losses May Level, but West V...

Coal Job Losses May Level, but West Virginia Will Rely More Heavily on Natural Gas for GDP

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.-An economics expert at West Virginia University predicts that the free-falling decline in coal jobs will subside, but the Mountain State-once the nation's boiler room-will depend more heavily on cleaner-burning natural gas, which is expected to have production growth of nearly 10 percent. John Deskins , director of the WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research and an associate professor in the College of Business and Economics , recently said the baseline economic forecast for West Virginia calls for job losses in coal to subside within the near term.

