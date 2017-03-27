Coal Job Losses May Level, but West Virginia Will Rely More Heavily on Natural Gas for GDP
MORGANTOWN, W. Va.-An economics expert at West Virginia University predicts that the free-falling decline in coal jobs will subside, but the Mountain State-once the nation's boiler room-will depend more heavily on cleaner-burning natural gas, which is expected to have production growth of nearly 10 percent. John Deskins , director of the WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research and an associate professor in the College of Business and Economics , recently said the baseline economic forecast for West Virginia calls for job losses in coal to subside within the near term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Mr DlCK pic
|4,017
|Hope For Humanity - SCAM ??? (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|apd
|26
|Chuggins only has TWO final four appearances in...
|9 hr
|beth
|6
|Transsexuals
|Mon
|Bub69x
|1
|FYI: Herd 91 has already won his bracket....
|Mon
|Herd 91
|1
|Cheating wives
|Sat
|Head ball coach
|2
|Zags baby - in the Elite 8
|Mar 24
|Not Surprised
|7
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC