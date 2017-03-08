Capito, 3 other GOP senators fault he...

Capito, 3 other GOP senators fault health care proposal

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WOAY

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- West Virginia's U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has joined with three Republican colleagues criticizing the House proposal to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, saying they won't support a plan that doesn't have stability for individuals and families enrolled in expanded Medicaid. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, they say the proposed replacement drafted in the Republican-controlled House also lacks needed flexibility for states.

