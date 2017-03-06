Attorney hired for smoking ban suit

Friday Mar 3

An independent attorney will represent the Brooke County Health Department against limited video lottery facilities who filed suit against it and the Brooke County Commission alleging the county's smoking ban has greatly hurt their business.

