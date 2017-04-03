Around The Region for March 29

Around The Region for March 29

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Hon. Meshea Poore, president-elect of the West Virginia Bar Association and former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has been announced as the keynote speaker of the Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee's Senator Robert C. Byrd Democratic Dinner, to be held April 7 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27 charged in North Central WV drug operation 2 hr ardith 7
Marie Bishop 5 hr Frank Castle 22
Trout being stocked in five W.Va. lakes in adva... 5 hr Glen Macie 1
Any discussions on current City matters 7 hr landlord_2 35
Eers vs Hokies prime time ABC 11 hr Flappy turds 15
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 11 hr Need a ride 4,044
The Herd going for another perfect season (Sep '16) Apr 2 Larry 92
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC