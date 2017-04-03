Around The Region for March 29
The Hon. Meshea Poore, president-elect of the West Virginia Bar Association and former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has been announced as the keynote speaker of the Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee's Senator Robert C. Byrd Democratic Dinner, to be held April 7 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
