WVU Researchers Join National Program...

WVU Researchers Join National Program to Develop Technologies to Enhance Natural Gas Utilization

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Newswise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- West Virginia University has joined a national effort to turn natural gas into valuable products and do it at the well. This serves a real-world need for many production locations in the Marcellus Shale, especially those in West Virginia, where some shale gas resources are stranded without pipeline infrastructure, which affects access and price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democratic debate party 515 Center Ave 2 hr Julia 13
Manager at Wendy's 2 hr Dave 4
Chris Elmond 18 hr Cant be like the ... 22
Seriously Sun Mystery 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Sat robert 3,985
H2O nightclub Sat times 2
Justin Yancey Fri Els_els97 4
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC