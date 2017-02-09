WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Cen...

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center recruits physicians for emergency department

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

After years of using contracted emergency room doctors through an organization from another state, WVU Medicine has taken over management of the emergency department and is actively recruiting doctors to settle in this area and work for fulltime for the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

