WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center recruits physicians for emergency department
After years of using contracted emergency room doctors through an organization from another state, WVU Medicine has taken over management of the emergency department and is actively recruiting doctors to settle in this area and work for fulltime for the department.
