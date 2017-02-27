West Virginia University Expert: Trump Speech Likely to Be Short on Health Care Details

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.-With the echoes of disgruntled constituents' questions about the future of their health care still ringing in their ears, members of congress will hear from President Donald Trump tonight , in his first address to the nation's legislative branch. "President Trump himself has offered little if any details himself besides his intentions that everybody is going to be covered, everybody will be able to choose their doctors and that things are going to be much better and cheaper than the current system," said Simon Haeder , an assistant professor in the West Virginia University John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy & Politics and the Department of Political Science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.