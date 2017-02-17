West Virginia University Awarded $1.2...

West Virginia University Awarded $1.25 Million From ARPA-E for Transformational Energy Technology

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The United States Department of Energy has marked an engineering research project at West Virginia University as a high potential opportunity to make a demonstrable impact on the country's energy portfolio and to do it quickly. The University has received $1.25 million from DOE's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, known as ARPA-E.

