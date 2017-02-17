West Virginia University Awarded $1.25 Million From ARPA-E for Transformational Energy Technology
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The United States Department of Energy has marked an engineering research project at West Virginia University as a high potential opportunity to make a demonstrable impact on the country's energy portfolio and to do it quickly. The University has received $1.25 million from DOE's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, known as ARPA-E.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Huggins' scary moment, No. 12 WVU beats T...
|3 hr
|jimcin1151
|1
|Looking for something to do!
|16 hr
|doom oss
|2
|Breezy from backpage
|Mon
|Bub69x
|4
|Chuggins arrested for twerking at day care center
|Sun
|Debbie
|1
|Sarah Henderson
|Feb 17
|gossamer fury
|1
|Chuggins goes to AA meetings then rehab
|Feb 17
|Bob H
|3
|When Trump calls out the Fake Press
|Feb 17
|Mess Virginia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC