West Virginia picks up Syracuse graduate transfer cornerback Corey Winfield
Dana Holgorsen said the Mountaineers would make moves after signing day to complete the 2017 class, and it looks as though the first piece of the puzzle is now in place. Former Syracuse Orange cornerback Corey Winfield announced his commitment to West Virginia this evening on Instagram while on his official visit to Morgantown.
