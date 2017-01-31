Toasty Tuesday' at D&E

Davis & Elkins College sophomores, from left, Kelsie Roby, Kaylee Yergeau and Briana Hoffmann receive kettle corn, which was freshly made on site, from Andi and Dustin Kniffen, of Beander's Restaurant, Tuesday as part of the 'Toasty Tuesday' campaign that provides students with tasty treats.

