Texas Tech joins campaign against sex...

Texas Tech joins campaign against sexual assault on college campuses

Friday Feb 17

We believe you - three words the Student Government Association at Texas Tech University hopes will bring change. The SGA at Texas Tech is partnering with other Big 12 Universities in an effort to end sexual assault and violence on college campuses.

Morgantown, WV

