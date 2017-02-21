Shriners Elect Giffin Potentate for 2017

Shriners Elect Giffin Potentate for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Intelligencer

Osiris Shrine encompasses clubs and units in 19 counties in West Virginia over which Giffin will serve as CEO. They focus their financial support on three Shrine hospitals in the area - Erie Hospital, which specializes in orthopedic care; Philadelphia Hospital, where children suffering from cleft lip and palate are treated; and the Cincinnati Burn Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utility 8 hr Nake Fews 2
Kayla backpage 11 hr goodtimes 5
Gary Richmond 21 hr Jive 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Alex Kissinger 3,992
Breezy from backpage is a fake. Thu Bub69x 3
News Tyler Baumann's 'Sides' of the Story (Oct '07) Thu Old neighbor 43
News After Huggins' scary moment, No. 12 WVU beats T... Feb 21 Larry 2
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC