Scientists at W.Va. colleges present findings from economic, community impact research projects
Science professors at colleges and universities across West Virginia are undertaking research projects that impact the state's communities and economy. On Tuesday, professors from West Virginia University, Marshall University, Concord University and West Virginia State University gave presentations of their work during a STEM Salon at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College in South Charleston.
